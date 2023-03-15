Evacuation order issued for residents in Porterville area due to weather conditions

Emergency work is underway near Porterville to get dozens of people evacuated from their homes around Lake Success.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emergency work is underway near Porterville to get dozens of people evacuated from homes around Lake Success.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued the order at about midnight, and they've been going door to door ever since.

This order is for all homes and businesses on both sides of the Tule River, from the Richard L. Schafer Dam at Lake Success in Porterville to the east side of Road 284.

The Sheriff said he had 60 deputies and firefighters working to help evacuate people from about 100 homes.

It's due to the recent storm events and the water levels rising in Lake Success to the point the water is running over the spillway at Schafer Dam.

The sheriff said he expects the situation could get dangerous at about 8 am.

The order is in effect from the Schafer Dam at Lake Success in Porterville to the east side of Road 284, from south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River, and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.

The order does not include Highway 190 or the residents and businesses along Highway 190 from Road 284 to the Schafer Dam.