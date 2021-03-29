COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccination clinic held for Tule River tribe, more members need doses

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tule River Indian Health Clinic held a mass vaccination event on Saturday.

Because of the recent shift in reopening tiers in Tulare County, officials say they can now vaccinate many more people, including residents and members of the Tule River Indian Reservation.

As of last week, 320 of the nearly 2,000 members had been fully vaccinated.

Around 140 members are currently waiting to receive their second dose, while another 1,400 still have to begin the vaccination process.

"Now we are tailoring to everyone on the reservation who has not had the opportunity to do because of the criteria so now we are catering to everyone who is over 18 on the reservation," said Donna Medrano.

Organizers say Saturday's clinic was a big step in getting their vaccination numbers up.

Another clinic is expected to be held for the tribal members in Tulare County, but the time or location has not yet been established.
