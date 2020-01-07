Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility when visiting inmate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Twin sisters in the North Valley are in custody tonight and accused of smuggling drugs into a correctional facility in Merced County.
Twenty-year-olds Maya and Kaya Mullins were visiting an inmate yesterday but made a stop in the restroom before going to see him.
The correctional staff went into the women's restroom after seeing them acting suspiciously and found a large number of drugs hidden in the bathroom.
The Mullins sisters have been booked on several charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime.
The man they were visiting, 27-year-old, Jamarius Ballio also received additional charges for the drug smuggling.
