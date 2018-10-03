Two people are in custody after officers found drugs and guns inside a vehicle and at a home in Merced.Police arrested Heriberto Mendoza-Lopez and Maria Cruz Torres.It came after officers conducted a search at a home on 23rd near P Street early Tuesday morning.They initially found three guns and 24 pounds of marijuana in a car that belonged to Lopez.And while searching the home, officers also found a marijuana grow, packaging material, a stolen gun and ammunition.Both suspects were taken into custody on multiple charges.