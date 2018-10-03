DRUG BUST

Two suspects arrested for Merced drug and gun bust

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people are in custody after officers found drugs and guns inside a vehicle and at a home in Merced.

Police arrested Heriberto Mendoza-Lopez and Maria Cruz Torres.

It came after officers conducted a search at a home on 23rd near P Street early Tuesday morning.

They initially found three guns and 24 pounds of marijuana in a car that belonged to Lopez.

And while searching the home, officers also found a marijuana grow, packaging material, a stolen gun and ammunition.

Both suspects were taken into custody on multiple charges.
