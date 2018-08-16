Two dead bodies discovered inside Tulare home

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies found two dead bodies inside a home at around 10 am Thursday.

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two dead bodies have been discovered in a home in Tulare on Thursday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at the home near Road 124 and Avenue 200 at around 10 am after receiving a call from a neighbor who said that they had not seen the people that lived in the home for some time.

When deputies went into the home, they found two people dead inside.

Detectives are still investigating the death and pictures show Sheriff's officials in protective suits before entering the home.

This is a developing story.
