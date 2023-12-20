WATCH LIVE

Korean corn dog chain opens location in Clovis

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 6:01PM
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular Korean corn dog chain is bringing its savory food items to the Central Valley.

"Two Hands Corn Dogs" is now open in Clovis.

Korean dogs are known for their variety of flavors that include mozzarella cheese, spicy sausage and a plant-based option that are covered in a variety of toppings -- like potatoes and hot Cheetos.

The new location is at the Sierra Vista Mall.

For their soft opening this past weekend, free corn dogs were given out.

The owners say the restaurant is called "Two Hands" because you'll need both hands to eat the delicious dishes.

