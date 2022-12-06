UC Merced student's catalytic converter stolen on Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Going home for the holidays came at a cost for a UC Merced student.

Ryan Chazen planned to fly home to San Diego for Thanksgiving. He paid to park at the Hampton Inn near the airport.

"I was thinking it would be a little safer at the hotel than the airport," explained Ryan.

When Ryan returned to his car after the holiday, a loud noise immediately made it clear that something was wrong.

That is when he decided to call his dad, Arnie.

"I go, 'I think somebody may have stolen your catalytic converter," said Arnie. "'Look under the car, let me know if you see anything missing.' He looked under the car and says, 'I see wires hanging.'"

Surveillance video provided by hotel management shows the criminals in the act. Early in the morning on Thanksgiving, the catalytic converter was stolen from Ryan's car.

It cost the Chazen family more than $1000 to fix the car.

Fresno police spokesperson Felipe Uribe says if your holiday travel plans include parking your car at a hotel overnight, ask about their security measures.

Another tip is to always try to park where there's the most foot traffic.

"Thieves love the dark so if there is little to no activity and it's dark that is probably where they are going to be praying to," Uribe explained.

During the holiday season, there are even more property crimes reported in Fresno.

Uribe urges people to park in well lit areas, lock their doors, and not leave purses, packages or shopping bags in plain sight.

"These kind of people they are patrolling the cars in shopping centers and even up and down our neighborhoods," said Uribe.