Need help filing your taxes? United Way's VITA program is offering free tax services

If you make less than $57,000 you can get help filing your taxes for free and get extra tax credits.
United Way Fresno and Madera Counties is helping lower-income families secure up to $4,200 in tax credits.
"It puts a lot of money back into the pockets of the taxpayers," said Viri Perez of United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties. "This then helps them to either start a savings account, to pay bills, to put food on the table. So I encourage everybody to file their taxes."
The Golden State Stimulus is a one-time payment of $600 or $1,200 per tax return that is available to families who have an individual taxpayer identification number filer earning less than $75,000.
The California Earned Income Tax Credit ranges from $243 to just over $3,000 and is available to families with incomes up to $30,000.
"All they have to do is file their 2020 taxes and they'll be getting their checks soon if they did qualify for it," said Perez.
If you need more time to file, you can request an extension to file by October 15. But if you owe taxes, they still need to be paid by Monday.
"We can print out an extension form here for them and help them fill it out, and they have to mail it before May 17 If they miss it, and they're going to owe taxes."
Trained volunteers at United Way Fresno and Madera Counties will be available Saturday, May 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. to review and prepare tax files and make photocopies.
What to bring:
- Proof of identification (photo ID)
- Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents
- An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number
- Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN
- Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
- Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
- Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
- Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
- A copy of last year's federal and state returns, if available
- Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
- To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms
- Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number
- Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements
- Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable
You can also file taxes for free online with the IRS or at www.myfreetaxes.org