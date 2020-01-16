missing man

UPDATE: Missing 63-year-old man found safe, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno police say Paul Hunt has been found safe.

Below is the orginial story.
_____________________________

Fresno police are asking for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday.

Officials say Paul Hunt has Alzheimer's and was last seen at around 2:45 p.m.

Hunt lives with his sister on Mariposa Street near Fresno Street and Belmont Avenue and is known to frequent the mini-mart on Fresno and McKenzie.

He is five foot six and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing two jackets, one is blue and yellow and the other is grey, and tan pants. He wore a brown hat, a dark pair of glasses and blue and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno southeastmissing manfresno police departmentmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Reward offered for info about missing son of 2 judges
UPDATE: 76-year-old man who went missing in Tulare found safe
Community reels from on-duty death of search and rescue crew member
Firebaugh PD searching for at-risk, missing man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 27, shot in Fresno County, roadway closed as deputies investigate
Trump's impeachment trial opens
3 shot when gunman opens fire outside central Fresno gas station
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Merced, CHP says
17-year-old victim in Fresno County shooting dies at Hanford hospital
2 arrested in Visalia after crashing stolen car carrying drugs
Thieves caught busting through door of Hanford business may be part of larger operation
Show More
Video: Plane makes emergency landing in NJ after engine fire
Man pointed bow at family in road rage incident, daughter says
Storm moving into SoCal threatens Grapevine closure
7-Eleven clerk in coma after attack over stolen beer
Gov. Newsom visits Fresno as part of California homelessness tour
More TOP STORIES News