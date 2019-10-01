Using term 'illegal alien' in New York City could result in hefty fine

NEW YORK -- Using the term "illegal alien" or threatening to call ICE on a person in New York City could result in a hefty fine.

The NYC Commission on Human Rights said using the term "illegal alien" is illegal under law "when used with intent to demean, humiliate, or harass a person."

The new legal guidance also includes threatening to call ICE on a person or harassing them for their English proficiency or use of another language.

Those found to be violating these new guidelines could face up to $250,000 in fines.

Although this type of discrimination has been illegal in New York City for decades, last week's announcement "reaffirms these protections," the commission said.

The commission is currently investigating four cases involving discrimination based on threats to call ICE in order to harass, threaten, or intimidate a victim.
