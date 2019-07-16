theft

Valley-based production company's van stolen, asking for public's help

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley-based production company is hoping you can help them track down the thieves who stole the show or at least the show's set.

According to Clovis Police sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning Tremendum Pictures' van and equipment trailer were stolen.

Cofounders Chris Lofing and Travis Cluff are always looking for new locations, extras, and production assistants but their latest call to their "Tremendum insiders" includes crime-fighting.

"Could've been a lot worse the trailer could've been filled with gear it could've had a lot of really expensive stuff," said Lofing.

"So whoever stole it is going to crank that thing open and have a big surprise that they didn't get anything of real value. because it was loaded with styrofoam for breakaway walls and things like that for our film," said Cluff.

But the financial setback doesn't compare to the sentimental value of the van they've had since the start of the company that they called their "make it or break it van."

"We spent many times when we were in Beverly Hills and LA when we were nobodies sleeping in that van trying to make a name for ourselves," said Cluff.

The Facebook post that alerted friends and followers to the "OG Tremendum mobile" theft has already been shared more than 200 times.

Clovis Police are investigating and say there are several street cameras in the area, so they're confident they'll be able to track down those responsible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovis police departmenttheftcrimestolen car
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Woman accused of wearing another woman's stolen dentures
Indiana woman accused of stealing dentures
Theft at Hanford Home Depot leads to police pursuit in Lemoore
More than $2,500 worth of equipment from Winton Junior Giants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News