Local Panda Express restaurants raise more than $700k for Valley Children's

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital has received an incredible gift from local Panda Express restaurants and their customers.Each year, dozens of locations hold a fundraiser for the local hospital, asking guests to donate with every visit.For 2021, the 44 restaurants combined raised a record-breaking $736,000.They've been raising money for Valley Children's for 13 years, and in all, has raised more than $3.8 million.According to the hospital, every dollar supports the Panda Cares Center of Hope. This space inside the hospital supports Child Life Services, inpatient rehab services, spiritual care and chaplain services.