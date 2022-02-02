Local Panda Express restaurants raise more than $700k for Valley Children's

Each year, dozens of locations hold a fundraiser for the local hospital, asking guests to donate with every visit.
For 2021, the 44 restaurants combined raised a record-breaking $736,000.
They've been raising money for Valley Children's for 13 years, and in all, has raised more than $3.8 million.
According to the hospital, every dollar supports the Panda Cares Center of Hope. This space inside the hospital supports Child Life Services, inpatient rehab services, spiritual care and chaplain services.