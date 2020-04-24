Police searching for vandals who drew swastika, other obscene images on local golf course

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for the vandals who recently damaged a golf course in Northwest Fresno and drew a swastika and obscene images on course.The San Joaquin Country Club sent a letter out this week, detailing several thousand dollars worth of damage that included what appears to be tire marks from a vehicle that was driving on the 13th green."At this point, we're trying to figure out the vehicle and if we can locate any video," said Lt. Jennifer Horsford with the Fresno Police Department.That incident occurred early Saturday; then, officers were called back out to the course the next day to investigate a swastika drawn in one bunker and other obscene images in a nearby sand trap."We're not sure if the two incidents are related. Of course, we always take anything that's possibly a hate crime-related because of the swastika being drawn, but there were no threats of anything else," Lt. Horsford said.The course had been closed due to the global pandemic and has remained that way, but vandalism isn't the only problem; the country club says they have also had several reports of members going onto the closed course to play a round of golf.Fresno Police say they are stepping up patrols in the area, and the club is also looking to hire officers to work security."We are always reaching out to the residents in the area if they see anything suspicious, especially if they have cameras that pick up any of the access points to the golf course. If they check and see if they see any suspicious activities on the dates, we believe the vandalism took place."In the same memo sent out to members, the club president said they are working diligently to maintain the club and prevent further vandalism.