Health & Fitness

Study finds texting program helped 76% quit vaping

EMBED <>More Videos

Texting program shows success with helping people quit vaping

A program that uses text messages to help people quit vaping appears to have some success.

The non-profit "Truth Initiative" studied almost 2,600 people who signed up for the service.

It works by sending texts containing tailored advice, social support, and coping skills.

At the beginning of the year-long trial, all participants reported vaping within the last 30 days, with more than 82% saying they did so within 30 minutes of waking.

At the seven-month follow-up point, just 24% reported vaping during the previous month.

The study did not include teens, which have the highest rate of e-cigarette use.

Results of the research were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association publication JAMA Internal Medicine.

ALSO READ: Australian man says eating chicken brains helped him live to 111
EMBED More News Videos

Australia's oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingstudy
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News