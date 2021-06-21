Fresno clinic giving free Six Flags tickets as part of CA's efforts to up vaccinations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have not received your COVID-19 vaccine, you could get a ticket to any Six Flags theme parks for getting the shot.Starting Monday, anyone receiving their first COVID shot at the Clinica Sierra Vista locations in Fresno and Bakersfield is eligible to receive those tickets.The health clinic will be handing out 1,000 free admission passes to the first people to get vaccinated while supplies last.Around 50,000 Six Flags tickets will be given statewide as part California's Vax for the Win incentive program to boost vaccination efforts.Meanwhile, President Joe Biden set a goal to get 70% of adult Americans with at least one vaccine shot by the Fourth of July.At the moment, we are at a little more than 65%.It may seem close, but getting to 70% is unlikely in two weeks at the weekly vaccination rate.Medical experts are less worried about hitting the goal and more worried about where we go from here."We need to think about trying to push out the vaccine into community sites where people could get it delivered to them through a trusted intermediary. That's going to be doctors officers, schools, places of employment," said former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.California is among the 16 states to reach the 70% goal of adults getting at least one dose.