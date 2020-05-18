Former WWE star Shad Gaspard missing off California coast

VENICE, California -- Officials resumed their search Monday morning for former WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard, who disappeared off the coast of Venice Beach over the weekend, a source confirmed to KABC.Los Angeles County lifeguards raced to the waters Sunday after several swimmers got caught in strong rip currents and rescued a 10-year-old boy, who is believed to be Gaspard's son.Siliana Gaspard, the 39-year-old's wife, posted on Instagram that her husband has been missing since Sunday. On Monday, she posted two photos of her husband next to a child.The boy was pulled from the water Sunday and was in good shape. He was not hospitalized."That group was stuck in one of the rip currents and were swimming just north of the lifeguard tower," said Pono Barnes, an ocean lifeguard specialist with the Los Angeles Fire Department. "That's why lifeguards were able to get there so soon. But unfortunately, one did, however, submerge.""Subsurface searches" for the man were suspended by county lifeguards just before sundown but picked back up again Monday morning.The incident happened on a day when officials say the surf and the weather created challenging conditions."That surf that we have paired with a little bit of wind and good tidal swing today made rip currents a little bit more prevalent and a little bit stronger," Barnes said.