Housing Watch: Million-dollar homes at Ventana Hills in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ventana Hills in Fresno County opens a new era in area homebuying.

Granville Homes President Darius Assemi believed the market was ready to hit this milestone.

The showcase home sells for just under $1.6 million.

There is plenty of room to entertain in the 4,400 square foot house with four bedrooms. One has a massive walk-in closet.

The spacious kitchen has two ovens and two dishwashers.

You even have your own wine room.

One home was built on a plot that covers more than two acres but another selling point is the million-dollar view out here. You're surrounded by rolling hills and oak trees.

Several trails are located in the neighborhood.

"You get incredible views of the Sierras and the mountains right in front of you," Assemi said.

The view from the bedroom is nice enough to consider putting a frame around the window.

Ten homes have already been sold.

"The folks that live up there, they're tired of having a next door neighbor that's five or 10 feet away from them and they want the elbow room," Assemi said. "They want the privacy. They want the views."

Residents who can afford it have moved here from other Valley cities as well as from out of town.

"The folks are moving to our area from a lot more denser parts of the state, like Southern California and Bay Area," Assemi said.

A few homes are under construction. Assemi says lots are also available.

When complete, Ventana Hills will have 92 homes spread out among the hills.

"It's about eight miles from Fresno but it's really a world apart," Assemi said.
