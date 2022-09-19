Veterans Boulevard to partially open in Northwest Fresno between Bullard and Golden State

The new overpass crosses over the railroad tracks between Bullard Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new Veterans Boulevard overpass over the railroad tracks between Bullard Avenue and Golden State Boulevard is now open to drivers.

The long-awaited bridge was expected to open at 9 am on Monday, but weekend rains delayed the opening.

The City of Fresno now says Veterans Boulevard will open in the following days. When it does, it will allow drivers to avoid delays from trains.

As a result of the opening, the grade-level Carnegie Avenue railroad crossing between Bullard and Golden State will permanently close.

The full opening of Veterans Boulevard between Herndon Boulevard and Shaw Avenue is set for November 2023.