Victim identified in deadly southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Department has identified the man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Friday as 19-year-old Jacaree Fisher.The shooting took place in the area of Valencia Ave and Thorne Ave at about 4:45 p.m.He was rushed to CRMC after the shooting where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.According to Shotspotter, 10 rounds were fired during the shooting.