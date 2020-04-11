Victim identified in deadly southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Department has identified the man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Friday as 19-year-old Jacaree Fisher.

The shooting took place in the area of Valencia Ave and Thorne Ave at about 4:45 p.m.

He was rushed to CRMC after the shooting where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

According to Shotspotter, 10 rounds were fired during the shooting.

