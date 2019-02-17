VIDEO: Man rescued after truck falls through ice

VIDEO: Man rescued after truck falls through ice

A dramatic rescue was captured in Lexington, Michigan after an ice fisherman drove his truck into a frozen lake.

Police say the man was driving too close to open water when his truck went through the ice and was partially submerged.

The man managed to get out, but for some reason, decided to go back for it.

As he began to sink with his truck, his nephew managed to get a rope and pull him out to safety.

The man refused medical attention and was later arrested for possibly driving under the influence.
