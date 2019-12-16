Surveillance video shows N.C. resource officer slamming, dragging middle school student

HENDERSON, N.C. -- A Vance County School Resource Officer has been fired days after surveillance video showed him slamming a middle school student to the ground twice.

Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame confirmed to ABC11 on Monday that the unnamed deputy had been fired "effective immediately."



The deputy was previously on paid administrative leave.

The video in question surfaced Thursday. It shows the officer throwing the 6th-grade student at Vance County Middle School to the ground before dragging the student down the hall.

Over the weekend, Brame said he was "stunned" by the video and had asked North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to look into what happened.

Surveillance video shows middle school student being slammed, dragged; viewer's discretion is advised:

Vance County Middle School officials issued a statement Friday saying:

"We are aware of the incident that occurred at Vance County Middle School involving a school resource officer. We are deeply concerned by the actions that took place. School and district officials are working closely and in full cooperation with the local authorities to address this matter consistent with school board policy and state laws. The safety of our students has been and continues to be of the utmost importance to our district. Should you have further questions, please direct those to the Vance County Sheriff's Office."

Authorities have not publicly identified the officer.
