Loco moco and spam musubi are just a few Hawaiian staples served at this Houston spot

Aloha, y'all! Join us as we explore island flavors at Aloha Hawaiian BBQ Express and discover the differences between Hawaiian and Texas barbecue.

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you can't make it to O'ahu, Aloha Hawaiian BBQ Express is bringing the flavors of the island to Houston.

"The difference between Hawaiian barbecue and Texas barbecue is the way the meats are prepared," Manager Frankie Jimenez said. "Texas barbecue is a lot of dry rub and our Hawaiian barbecue meat is more marinated, sitting 24 hours in juices to absorb all those flavors."

One staple dish is the loco moco, which consists of two beef patties served over rice, topped with two eggs and brown gravy. Another traditional dish they serve is spam musubi.

"Spam is everywhere out in Hawaii, and this is just something that is ordered pretty often," Jimenez said.

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ Express is located at 6126 Hwy 6 N in Houston.