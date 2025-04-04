Shearn Elementary students decorating first Art Car

For the 2025 Art Car Parade, students are transforming a car into a soccer field! This project became possible after they received a donated car.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston ISD's Shearn Elementary students are decorating their first art car. The students voted that soccer would be the theme.

Teacher Nicole Witt is leading the project.

"It's the Shearn Football Club car," Witt said. "We even have a soccer net on the back of the trunk."

"When I think of the Art Car parade, I think of magical things," 4th grader Amani Tisdell shared.

Witt mentioned that the school has participated in Art Bike for the past four years. This year, they are able to step things up after being gifted a vehicle from Team Gillman, the sponsor of the 2025 Art Car Parade.

The Houston Art Car Parade is on Saturday, April 12, at 2 pm. The event is one of the city's largest free public art events, drawing more than 300,000 people each year.

You can watch the Houston Art Car Parade anywhere you stream Eyewitness News, including Roku and Fire Stick. Just search "ABC13 Houston" in your app store.