Capturing the beauty of nature in a box

Butterflies & Beetles: Inside the delicate process of preserving insects with Bug in the Box.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Taxidermy came naturally to Ruben Salazar, whose mom was an entomologist. For Tristan Erickson, he remembers growing up surrounded by insects. Together, they operate Bug in the Box, handcrafted insect frames.

"All the insects come from farms and sanctuaries from around the world," Salazar said. "They breed them there. When they die naturally, they send them to us."

Erickson adds that the process is delicate and fragile, and it can take up to three months to make one piece.

"We hope people, when they come in here, understand how beautiful nature surrounding us is, and they are inspired to see what nature has to offer," Erickson said.

You can find Bug in the Box at Silver Street Studios #323, located at 2000 Edwards Street in Houston.

They are also an exhibitor at Houston's pop-culture festival, Comicpalooza, at the GRB starting June 20, 2025.