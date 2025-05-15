Designer Danny Nguyen weaves tradition into modern fashion

Danny Nguyen is a renowned couture designer featured on international runways, but his Vietnamese roots remain the fabric of everything he does.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Danny Nguyen has shown his designs on runways from New York to Paris. The couture designer is known for weaving his heritage into innovative and colorful fashion.

"I incorporate my Vietnamese culture and roots to show the diversity of Western and Eastern culture," Nguyen said.

The award-winning designer has known how to make clothing alterations since he was 9. As a young boy, he worked at his parents' tailor shop, helping translate for his parents, who did not know English. His family immigrated from Vietnam shortly after the war, landing in Kentucky before going to Houston.

Today, he owns his business, Danny Nguyen Couture, located at 6834 Wilcrest Drive, in an area of Houston known as Little Saigon. He's also helping grow the Houston fashion scene. Recently, Nguyen was recognized for his impact on the community during the first-ever Runway to Asia event presented by Asia Society Texas Center.

"Danny is not only just a creative, he is special in that he is paying it forward. He is a mentor to so many other fashion designers to make sure they are on a pathway to success," Bonna Kol, President of Asia Society Texas Center, said.

Nguyen organizes The Grid Show, a feature of Fashion Week Houston that showcases local designers. For more information on upcoming events, visit The Grid Show website.

