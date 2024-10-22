This mother-daughter duo is making history in the Philadelphia police department

PHILADELPHIA -- Lieutenant Stacie Smith first joined the police force when she was 35 and going through a divorce that left her as a single mom of two kids.



"I decided to change career paths for something that was more definite for me to be able to provide for both of my children as a single mom," Smith explained. "It was scary. The academy was rough, especially, I probably was next to one of the oldest in my class."



Her daughter, Corporal Dakieta Long, was by her side through it all.



"I was writing index cards, helping her study for her quizzes, holding her feet while she was practicing her sit-ups so she could pass her physical agility test," Long recalls. "It was a great experience to watch her actually achieve her dream."



Long was so inspired watching her mother that she ended up deciding to pursue a career in law enforcement herself.



"I saw the life she was able to provide us and I did also see the joy that she has going to work every day, the honor and the pride that she has in her career and I wanted that feeling for myself as well."



After graduating from the police academy, Long was surprised to find that she had been placed at the same precinct as her mother and was even given her mom's old badge number.



"It's big shoes to fill, going to the exact district where your mom is a supervisor because now everybody's looking at you," Long explained of the experience.



She felt as though people were wondering, "You're the new rookie, what are you going to do? Are you going to be as good as your mom?"



But ultimately, Smith and Long have found it motivating and fun getting to work together, as they continuously inspire one another to better serve and protect their community.



"You always want to make sure that the neighborhood you're patrolling, they reach their highest potential. You want to help solve crimes, you want to reduce the violence because this is your community."



Watch new episodes of High Potential Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC and stream on Hulu.



Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.