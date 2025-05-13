Chef José Andrés serves up a taste of Mexico in Manhattan's Hudson Yards

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Oyamel is a Mexican restaurant in Manhattan's Hudson Yards by chef José Andrés that shows off the cuisine's history of diversity and passion.

"Today we are at Oyamel, our Mexican concept, where you're going to find all the treasures from Mexico, from tacos to ceviche to guacamole, tortilla festivals," said Nicholas Lopez, content chef. "We are not doing any fusion here. We are not reinventing the wheel. We are just selecting what we think is the best from Mexico and bringing it to Hudson Yards."

"There's no better way to start your meal than with a guacamole. The guacamole we made it with fresh avocados from Mexico," he said.

After the guacamole, Lopez recommends their marinated seafood. But one thing is a staple.

"We cannot miss the tacos, the tacos, the corn is the soul of Mexico. We have different tacos, fish tacos, carnitas, short rib, mushrooms, a big seasonality of tacos," Lopez said.

Another dish to try? Their Mexican Fiestas.

"We have the lamb barbacoa, that incredible dish from Mexico that they cook in an underground pit for four or five hours, until the lamb gets toasted out of the bone," Lopez said.

The focus is to try to bring Mexico to the table.

"At the end of the day, it's just respect, respect for the story, respect for the recipe book, and respect for the authenticity of the Mexican cuisine," Lopez said.