Zach Gindi-Chiafullo lends passion for music to new ABC News Studios documentary 'Unleashing Hope'

NEW YORK -- A new documentary by ABC News Studios, "Unleashing Hope," is shining a spotlight on the life-changing impact of service dogs.



The subject was deeply personal for Emmy Award-winning comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who served as executive producer, as she says service dogs have transformed the life of her 12-year-old child Clay, who has autism.



University freshman Zach Gindi-Chiafullo was able to lend his musical gift to the documentary through a piece of original music. The documentary's topic also felt deeply personal to Gindi-Chiafullo, who is neurodivergent.



While he doesnt have a service dog himself, his family does have a pet dog whom Gindi-Chiafullo says has helped him through challenging times.



"She has just been so helpful and able to just be a super companion for us in bringing us together. And service dogs have that same thing. And like when somebody is feeling down or when somebody needs some emotional help, service dogs will be there to, you know, have that aid for you."



Gindi-Chiafullo hopes "Unleashing Hope," and specifically his contributions to it, will help inspire others to not only find a passion that drives them, as music has done for him, but also embrace who they are completely.



"Unleashing Hope" is now streaming on Hulu.



