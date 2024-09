Vietnamese restaurant closing for good at Fresno's Campus Pointe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Vietnamese restaurant in Northeast Fresno will be closing its doors for good next Monday.

Wayside Noodles at Campus Pointe near Fresno State announced their last day of operation will be Sunday.

Those at the restaurant say despite tireless efforts to sustain operations, unforeseen circumstances have led to the decision to close.

But, they say they are remaining hopeful they may be able to reopen in the future.

They thank everyone who has supported the business.