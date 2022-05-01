events

Vintage Days is back at Fresno State

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event that's being held on campus after a two-year hiatus.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vintage Days at Fresno State is back after a two-year hiatus, and it's a big deal for the campus community.

This is the 48th annual Vintage Days - the past two years it had to be virtual because of the pandemic, which meant no socializing and also limited fundraising opportunities.

But this year, from food and vendors to games and activities, the special weekend offers students and the community the chance to come together.

It's also a huge boost to the clubs and organizations at Fresno State.

"When you talk about being a club or org on a college campus, it can be really hard to fundraise. Events like this do so much and it allows you to be creative because they decide all of their menus themselves," said student body president D'Aungillique Jackson.

The event draws as many as 50,000 guests each year.

"Seeing everybody out here again just reminds you how important community is and just how amazing Fresno State is," said Jackson.

