Pets & Animals

33-year-old bat charms social media with his "flying" videos

By Alicia Vitarelli
We want you to meet our friend... well, the world's friend.

His name is Statler, and he is a fruit bat turned internet superstar.

He enjoys warm hugs, warm sponge baths, fruit salad and flying... sort of.

Statler is an old dude... believed to be the oldest living fruit bat in captivity.

While he can't fly on his own, his caretakers make it happen.

His fans around the globe are cheering him on.

The adorable Indian Flying Fox goes on simulated flights where he "steers" like he did in his younger and more sprightly years.



Statler is 33, which is ancient by bat standards.

He lives in the "geribatric" ward at Bat World Sanctuary in Weatherford, Texas, a non-profit that cares for bats that can't be released into the wild.
They say when they got him, he had trust issues and was stand-offish.

He only had one eye and they had to give him quite the manicure.

But now he's super spoiled, getting nice spa baths, sunbathing with a massage, and giving big, ol' bat hugs.

And his birthdays are epic, filled with fruit juice!

Statler also gets arthritis medication daily and all the fruit he can eat.

Statler turns 34 in April and of course they're planning a big party.

This is retirement at its finest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videoanimalfun stuffbats
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
More Fresno County elementary students to return to campus
Local leaders say Valley deserves more resources to fight COVID-19
41-year-old Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl for months
Biden speech signals to world that America's back
Here's how small business owners can apply for state grants
New EDD director vows changes after audits
Show More
Photos show Fresno's Wilson Theatre 95 years ago
GameStop stock: CA man turns stimulus checks into $40K
500 million Facebook user phone numbers sold for $20 each
House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate impeachment trial
California court rejects lawsuit challenging rideshare vote
More TOP STORIES News