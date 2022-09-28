Visalia man meets with Kevin McCarthy, lawmakers to advocate for cancer research funding

WASHINGTON (KFSN) -- A Visalia man is back from the nation's capital after taking action to increase funding for cancer research.

"I think it's important for us to use our voice," said Cha See.

He was one of more than 600 voices speaking to members of Congress inside the U.S. Capitol.

"Hundreds of volunteers with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network went to Washington, D.C. to meet with our representatives," See said. "I had the opportunity to meet with our Representative Kevin McCarthy, and the office of Connie Conway and David Valadao."

See, who had friends that died from cancer, said cancer research became important to him after seeing rates increase in his Lahu community of Southeast Asia.

Advocates asked lawmakers to prioritize research funding, especially for the National Cancer Institute and National Institutes of Health.

"We also want to keep up with the pace of the cancer itself," said See. "So in order to really find advanced detection methods or a hope to find a cure in the future, we need to continue receiving the funding."

He said that early detection improves a patient's prognosis, which can lead to a longer life.

See left Washington and returned to the Central Valley feeling hopeful about the future.

"It's great to know that our lawmakers are supporting this issue and we can all work together in the fight against cancer," he said.

See would also like to see more advocates in the fight against cancer.

Information on the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network can be found here.