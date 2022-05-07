Society

Visalia community supporting businesses impacted by fire

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia community is coming together to support three businesses that went up in flames on Sunday.

The blaze began in a dumpster located in a downtown alleyway.

Police later arrested Jessie Hager in connection to the fire and charged him with multiple counts of arson.

The fire destroyed Décor to Adore, Alejandra's Restaurant and Jimmy Johns.

Since then, the city has been raising money to help those impacted.

Visalia Mayor Steve Nelssn says they've collected about $4,000 so far and the plan is to make sure that each business gets a boost.

"Whatever money we receive, we will divide among the number of employees because this is very impactful to them," he said.

