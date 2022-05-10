Visalia community supporting businesses impacted by fire

Society

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been a week since three businesses in downtown Visalia were left in ashes and debris from a fire that started in a trash bin.

A day many are still trying to process.

Saul Altamirano is the General Manager of Alejandra's Restaurant and says their staff is like family. Despite a rough week since flames ripped through their business, the overwhelming support from the community has inspired them to rebuild.

"Thank you to the community, supporters and our clients," he said.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection to fire that damaged 3 Visalia businesses

Altamirano says the building's owner is also in full support of their return.
Several fundraisers have been set up to help all three businesses affected.

A GoFundMe for Alejandra's Restaurant has raised $9,000 so far. Altamirano says that money will go to help their 29 employees who don't have a source of revenue right now.

A fundraiser by downtown Visalia has also raised about $4,200 dollars. That will go towards employees from all three businesses.

Décor to Adore has a GoFundMe as well. The couple who owned the store had just launched a few months ago and were not insured.

Mayor Steve Nelsen says a mural will soon come to life while plans are underway.

"I am already working with the muralist," he said. "I have permission to put a mural on the plywood. We are going to move that as quick as possible so we get a better look for downtown."
