Search is on after Visalia man steals car with baby inside

Visalia police are searching for the person who stole a car at Mary's vineyard shopping center with a baby inside, before running away.

Officers responded to Mary's vineyard shopping center on Noble avenue and Ben Maddox way just before 6:30 p.m. Friday

Investigators say a woman went into a restaurant to pick up food, leaving her one-year-old in the running car.

That's when someone got into the car and drove away with the child inside.

When officers arrived, they found the car behind the restaurant.

The person had run away, thankfully the baby was not harmed.

Investigators are working to track down the thief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia police department.