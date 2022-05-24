Visalia police asking for help finding 87-year-old man

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department needs your help to find a missing 87-year-old man.Joseph "Bob" Golden has not been seen since early Monday morning.He left his home on Whitley Avenue and Tommy Street sometime before 6 am and family members do not know where he went.Whitley was driving a White Prius that has a purple ribbon and Christian fish sticker.Anyone who sees "Bob" Golden should call police right away.