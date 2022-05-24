Visalia police asking for help finding 87-year-old man

EMBED <>More Videos

Visalia police asking for help finding 87-year-old man

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department needs your help to find a missing 87-year-old man.

Joseph "Bob" Golden has not been seen since early Monday morning.

He left his home on Whitley Avenue and Tommy Street sometime before 6 am and family members do not know where he went.

Whitley was driving a White Prius that has a purple ribbon and Christian fish sticker.

Anyone who sees "Bob" Golden should call police right away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliamissing person
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno food truck needs community's help after being hit by semi-truck
Central CA continues to see high gas prices ahead of Memorial Day
Reedley police officers fatally shoot suspect after chase, carjacking
Burglary at KJE Tiny Homes brings business to a halt
Debbie Dorian murder suspect hoping for separate trial on sex crimes
Clovis Unified seniors visit former elementary schools as tradition
Massive fire started by possible arsonist destroys Fresno home
Show More
Newsom threatens to impose mandatory water restrictions
Fresno County's LGBTQ+ community faces housing barriers, report shows
Father puts 1,000 miles on his car to find specialty formula
Murdered for Millions | ABC30 Original Documentary
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Madera County
More TOP STORIES News