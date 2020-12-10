robbery

3 men rob Rite-Aid pharmacy in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for three men who robbed a Rite-Aid store in Visalia on Wednesday night.

The first robbery happened around 9:30 pm at the store on Walnut near Ben Maddox Way in Visalia.

Visalia police say three men entered the store, made the employees lay on the floor and took products from the pharmacy.

No money was taken.

Investigators say a Rite-Aid in Tulare on Laspina and Tulare Avenue was also robbed. It's unclear if the two crimes were connected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliatularecrimerite aidrobbery
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Visalia police identify bank robbery suspect shot and killed by officers
Deputies investigating robbery, kidnapping in Fresno County
Surveillance video shows armed robbery of puppy in CA
Deputies searching for car tied to suspect in Fresno Co. shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News