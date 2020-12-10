3 men rob Rite-Aid pharmacy in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for three men who robbed a Rite-Aid store in Visalia on Wednesday night.The first robbery happened around 9:30 pm at the store on Walnut near Ben Maddox Way in Visalia.Visalia police say three men entered the store, made the employees lay on the floor and took products from the pharmacy.No money was taken.Investigators say a Rite-Aid in Tulare on Laspina and Tulare Avenue was also robbed. It's unclear if the two crimes were connected.