Accused Visalia sexual predator, Nickey Stane, named suspect in Debbie Dorian murder case

FILE-- 22-year-old Debbie Dorian was raped and murdered in her north Fresno apartment in 1996.

FILE-- Authorities transport the body of 22-year-old Debbie Dorian to the Fresno County Sheriff Coroner's Office.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The crimes Nickey Stane is suspected of committing are horrific, span more than a decade, and two counties.Visalia Police arrested 52-year-old this week and accused him of targeting several women in sexual assault and battery cases in the late 1990s and early 2000s.Now, Fresno Police have named Stane as a suspect in the murder of Debbie Dorian.The 1996 case shocked the Valley. Dorian was about to graduate with a degree in economics from Fresno State when she was raped and killed in her north Fresno apartment.In 2016, Fresno Police revealed that DNA evidence linked Dorian's killer to up to seven assaults on women, including a series of sexual assaults in Visalia.Stane appeared in court Friday on some of those sexual assault cases.DNA evidence and the evolution of DNA testing has played a central role in this case.After the first assault in 1999, Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar says investigators collected DNA evidence. Matching DNA evidence would also be collected at the scene of another attack in 1999. The 18-year-old victims in both of those cases described a white suspect who used a gun to threaten them and a piece of clothing to conceal his face during the assault.DNA would once again be found in a January 2002 sexual battery case that happened at a bus stop on Murray Avenue in Visalia. Police said a man wearing a hooded jacket took out a gun and told a woman he'd kill her if she ran. He then fondled her breasts and walked away.The DNA samples were submitted to the Department of Justice Lab in Fresno, whose workers developed a DNA profile. The profile was run through DNA databases for years with no hits.But within the last year, investigators were able to identify Nickey Stane as a suspect through the use of traditional investigative techniques and the help of technological advancements in the field of forensic DNA.They were the same advancements that led authorities to the Golden State Killer last year."The answer was and will always be in the DNA," said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward. "Using the best practices developed by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, the investigative team utilized that genetic genealogy practice to bring us here today. In this case, make no mistake; it is clear that genetic genealogy was the best, most effective investigative lead we had in over 20 years."Visalia Police believe Stane, 52, is responsible for at least three other assaults or attempted assaults in the early 2000s, but he has not been charged for those incidents.Salazar says Stane terrified a total of seven women in different locations throughout the city.He faces more than 70 years to life in prison if convicted of the eight felony charges."This suspect Nickey Stane committed horrific crimes on his female victims in this community, and today he is in custody for those crimes," Salazar said.Over the phone, an ex-wife of Stane reacted to the news.She didn't want to be identified, but she did say she was married to him from 1990 to 1999 and told us their marriage ended before the alleged crimes were committed."I'm shocked. I'm not defending him, but I had no clue whatsoever. I can just tell you he was a great dad to his kids. They were number one for him," she said.