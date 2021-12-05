New indoor soccer facility coming to downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction is set to begin for a new indoor soccer facility in the South Valley.The official groundbreaking started Saturday morning in downtown Visalia - on the corner of Murray and Johnson street.The first-look renderings of the facility show three well-lit soccer courts with artificial turf.The project was made possible thanks to the former general manager of the Fresno Fuego soccer team Jeremy Schultz.He says he's very excited to bring an indoor facility to the Visalia area.