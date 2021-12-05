Sports

New indoor soccer facility coming to downtown Visalia

EMBED <>More Videos

New indoor soccer facility coming to downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction is set to begin for a new indoor soccer facility in the South Valley.

The official groundbreaking started Saturday morning in downtown Visalia - on the corner of Murray and Johnson street.

The first-look renderings of the facility show three well-lit soccer courts with artificial turf.

The project was made possible thanks to the former general manager of the Fresno Fuego soccer team Jeremy Schultz.

He says he's very excited to bring an indoor facility to the Visalia area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsvisaliasoccerconstruction
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News