Visalia police: Man who shot 2 family members surrenders after barricading himself in home

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- At around 10:30 Monday morning, members of Visalia Police Department's crisis negotiation team were able to convince 27-year-old Julian Lopez to come out of a home on Elverta Street.

Hours earlier, police say he shot two family members.


"He came out of the front door, officers met him there and were able to take him into custody without any incident," says Visalia Police Sgt. Mike Verissimo.

Later, police searched the home and found a gun they believe was used in the shooting.

The victims, a 65-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, were brought to Kaweah Health Medical Center. They're expected to survive.

"It's a good friend of mine, real good," says Cuco Cervantes. "Good people."


Cervantes lives next door. He says the 65-year-old victim is a nice guy and friendly neighbor.

Visalia Police say the specific details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

"The motive is still being investigated," Verissimo said. "It was a family disturbance. All of these individuals are related and that's still being looked into by our violent crimes detectives."

