VISIA skin analysis goes beneath the surface

Soaking up the sun could come at a cost if you don't do it safely.

A north Fresno medical spa is giving us a glimpse into the future when it comes to our skin health.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kelli Eldred is seeing what her skin will look like at 60 and 85 years old - if she doesn't do anything to protect her skin from UV damage.

"Oh my god it's terrible. I don't even recognize that person. I will not look like that," she exclaims.

It's part of the VISIA skin analysis offered at Esteem MedSpa in north Fresno.

The former Fresno City College and San Jose State athlete says she's changed her skincare routine since her days on the Diamond.

The VISIA skin analysis shows all the UV damage you can't see with the naked eye.

But those results aren't just for shock value; there are health benefits that are paired with your skin report.

"It's an educational tool and it's a way to start changing their treatments and ways they protect themselves out in the sun," says nurse practitioner Angie Silva.

Silva says the VISIA device is used so patients can track the progress of their skincare journey.

"The photo will show ultraviolet damage to the skin, brown spots, pores, textural issues. Most of the time, changes are subtle so when we're looking at ourselves everyday, we don't necessarily see those subtle changes," says Silva.

Should results show any areas of concern that could lead to skin cancer, the patient would be referred to a dermatologist. But the idea is to change your skincare routine to make sure it doesn't get to that point.

Treatment can range from skincare to laser.

Silva went on to say it's important to get in the habit of wearing sunscreen everyday and reapplying every two hours.