FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are dealing with another wildfire burning in the Sequoia National Forest.The Walkers Fire began Sunday in the Golden Trout Wilderness about 18 miles northeast of Springville.It's within the burned area of the 2015 Cabin Fire and 2011 Lion Fire.The blaze is over 500 acres in size and is 0% contained.No structures are immediately threatened.