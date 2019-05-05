Walmart store in Hanford evacuated after bomb threat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Walmart store in Hanford was evacuated on Saturday evening because of a bomb threat.No bomb was found and authorities say the area is safe.Hanford Police say they got a call about a bomb a little after 7 p.m. from an unknown male.Officers from the police department and the Kings County Sheriff's Office evacuated all employees and customers, then swept the store.After about an hour, they declared it to be safe.The Walmart store has resumed operation.