Vietnamese restaurant opens location in Campus Pointe

Wayside Noodles held its grand opening Saturday. The owners pride themselves on using fresh ingredients and giving the customers the best experience possible.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new location to get your Vietnamese food fix in northeast Fresno.

Wayside Noodles held its grand opening Saturday at Campus Pointe on Chestnut near Shaw Avenues.

The owners, Thomas and Kaila Vang, opened their first restaurant in Fresno in 2016.

They pride themselves on using fresh ingredients and giving the customers the best experience possible.

On their menu, you can find pho, pad Thai, drunken noodles and more.

"There's a lot of great Asian restaurants here in this plaza as well, but I'd say Wayside Noodle, it just adds a different touch of taste and it just adds in a different variety," Thomas said.

Wayside noodles is located right next to Maya Cinemas.

They are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, and on Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm.