3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bakersfield

The earthquake struck Oildale, a town north of Bakersfield, just before 5:00 a.m.
An ABC affiliate in Bakersfield reported feeling the earthquake in their newsroom, and said residents reported being woken up by the temblor.
.@USGS reports a 3.3 magnitude earthquake near Oildale, just north of Bakersfield at 4:56am.— Madeline Evans ABC30 (@MadelineABC30) January 29, 2020
Our ABC affiliate told us they could feel the earthquake in their newsroom and others say it woke them up. @ABC30 #Earthquake #Oildale #AMLive #StormWarn30 pic.twitter.com/JMHUKOnzUU
No reports of damage were immediately available.
This is a developing story.