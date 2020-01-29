earthquake

3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bakersfield

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled a town in Kern County early Wednesday morning, according to the USGS.

The earthquake struck Oildale, a town north of Bakersfield, just before 5:00 a.m.

An ABC affiliate in Bakersfield reported feeling the earthquake in their newsroom, and said residents reported being woken up by the temblor.



No reports of damage were immediately available.

This is a developing story.
