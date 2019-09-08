Weather

35 cats, 19 dogs rescued from Hurricane Dorian up for adoption in New York

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island -- More than 50 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens have arrived on Long Island after being rescued from Hurricane Dorian's path.

North Shore Animal League America's Emergency Response Team sent a team to North Carolina animal shelters on Tuesday to pick up animals displaced by the storm. They took shelter inland to wait out the storm, then drove to South Carolina to pick up more animals.

The team also donated supplies to those shelters.

The team headed home to Port Washington, Long Island Sunday with 35 cats and 19 dogs in total. Once these animals arrive on campus, they will be seen by veterinarians, groomed, and put up for adoption.

For more information, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheranimal rescuecatsdoghurricane
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Child and adult relative shot during fight in Hanford
Lithium batteries may have caused fatal boat fire, diver says
Sheriff's gang unit detains dozens, arrests 8 at central Fresno clubhouse
Former sheriff's deputy admits to domestic violence, avoids felony strikes
Family, friends hold service for 10-year-old girl killed in car crash
Fresno State falls to Minnesota 38-35 in double overtime
Show More
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Fresno Co. wildfire contained, causes $40,000 in damages to nearby outbuildings
John Legend spotted at Fresno State vs. Minnesota football game, puts Twitter in a frenzy
Fresno State fans ready for Bulldogs' home opener
Possible water main break floods Clovis road, drivers advised to avoid area
More TOP STORIES News