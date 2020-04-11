earthquake

5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mammoth Lakes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you felt a little shaking Saturday morning, you are not alone.

The USGS reported that a 5.3 magnitude earthquake happened near Mammoth Lakes just after 7:30 a.m.

A few people said that they felt the quake in Mariposa and Fresno. There were several aftershocks after, but nothing above a 3.0 magnitude.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnoearthquakeweather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes near Coalinga, USGS says
6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Idaho
4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Sonoma County
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocks Utah
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Central California coronavirus cases
Six people hospitalized after mass shooting at Bakersfield apartment complex
Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory
20 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Fresno County
Tulare County firefighters battle large house fire in London
Cause of garage fire under investigation in central Fresno
Show More
Drive-by birthday celebration held for Fowler man turning 105
Fresno's essential businesses must follow new protocols under new 'shelter in place' order
Fresno Fire Department shows appreciation for hospital workers with food delivery
Avoid family gatherings this Easter Sunday: Fresno County
Valley churches move Easter services online to prevent spread of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News