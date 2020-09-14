Air quality unhealthy for all today as Valley wakes up to more smoky skies

Smoke from clicking here in Fresno and Madera counties and clicking here in Tulare County pushed in on Sunday and settled into the Valley floor overnight.
ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said visibility for the much of the Valley was at three miles or less around 5:30 a.m.
Waking up to thick smoke this morning blanketing the Valley. Treat it like fog and take your time this morning if you have to head out. @ABC30 #AMLive #StormWarn30 #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/dxxZo2U1Cb— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) September 14, 2020
Much like driving in the fog, commuters will want to take their time and slow down while traveling to work this morning, Evans said.
The air quality for the entire Valley will be unhealthy on Monday. You can track the air quality index in your area by clicking here.
