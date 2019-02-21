CHP, Caltrans, truck drivers say slow down in snow

Truck driver Edwin Kyambadde was surprised to hear it was snowing in parts of Southern California on Thursday - he's headed that way."You never really get to see snow in California," Kyambadde said.He'll drive over the Grapevine, which reopened Thursday afternoon after being closed for hours due to heavy snow.But Caltrans still advises drivers to go slow, give extra space, and watch for snow removal equipment."Just drive really, really slow as truckers because we drive heavy loads," he said. "So you have to drive really slow and make sure you watch out for other drivers and watch for the ice, yeah, black ice.""Slow down," said Reggie Calbert, another truck driver. "Just really take your time. It's all about going slower than you normally would because of weather conditions."Big rig drivers stopping to fill up at the Love's Travel Stop in Tulare know they have to keep a close eye on road conditions, because the last thing they want is to get stuck in their truck."You need shelter," Calbert said. "You know, I'm a truck driver, I need access to restrooms. So you want to make sure if you just gotta sit somewhere, you want to make sure you're in a nice spot that has all the amenities that you may need."The California Highway Patrol also advises drivers of all kinds to slow down during wet or snowy weather-it could prevent a nasty accident."One thing you want to keep in mind, the bigger the vehicle the more it weighs, the longer it takes to slow down," said CHP Officer Derek Jackson. "So again, compensate for the inclement weather by slowing down and knowing your vehicle."