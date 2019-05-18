rain

How this unseasonable rain is impacting outdoor event plans

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The phones were ringing and the forklifts were moving, leaving workers at Expo Events feeling one way.

"Business has been booming, man," says Michael Viramontes.

Viramontes is crediting that increase to this weekend's impending storm.

He says people have been reaching out, trying to place last-minute orders for tents.

Viramontes says the stress of trying to accommodate for the weather is taking a toll on his customers and them.

"A lot of them are frantic saying this wasn't in the budget, we weren't expecting this. And sometimes the issue is we have to pull tent permits which causes delays and approve certain tents for certain clients."

The forecast is predicting showers in Fresno County and the North Valley Saturday afternoon and most of Sunday.

But Elyse Griffin at Wolf Lakes Park says despite the rai, they are set.

They are ready for a wedding and two proms booked at their venue.

"Our pavilions are all covered, we have master heaters in case it's cold, we have doors that roll down so we can enclose a whole building to make it an indoor facility," Griffin says.

Big changes for those in the Valley who expected April showers to only bring May flowers.
